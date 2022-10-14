Scott Gaglardi new executive director at Chilliwack’s Ruth and Naomi’s Mission

Gaglardi had been serving as interim ED following the abrupt resignation of Joe Pienaar

Ruth and Naomi’s Mission in Chilliwack has announced Scott Gaglardi as its new executive director (ED).

Gaglardi steps into his new role bringing experience from time on the Ruth and Naomi’s board. He has also been serving as interim ED since July, following the sudden resignation of Joseph (Joe) Pienaar.

Pienaar was hired in mid-July and stepped down in early August, days before he was actually due to start his new job.

Pienaar was hired to replace longtime ED Bill Raddatz, who served before a decade before resigning in October, 2021.

Gaglardi brings 27 years of pastoral ministry experience, and will continue in a reduced role as a pastor at Chilliwack’s Sanctuary Church. A Ruth and Naomi’s news release said he has “a deep skill set in building strong teams, shaping organizational culture, defining vision and strategy, and serving the local community.”

“He has a passion for engaging with the marginalized in society and putting his talents to use in benefiting the welfare of those less fortunate,” the news release noted.

Ruth and Naimo’s Mission has been operating in Chilliwack since 2000, helping individuals and families facing poverty, homelessness and addiction.

“I’m so excited to continue the fantastic work that has been carried out by the mission,” Gaglardi said. “We have an amazing staff team with a real passion for helping our community, and I’m honoured to be able to join alongside them as we look to this next chapter for Ruth and Naomi’s.”

For more info, visit ranmission.ca/

