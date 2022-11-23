Heavy RCMP presence on Cleveland Avenue east of Victor Street before 9 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022. (Submitted photo)

School placed in hold-and-secure as Chilliwack RCMP respond to weapons call

Chilliwack Central Elementary School briefly locked its doors as a police incident unfolded nearby

Chilliwack Central Elementary School was placed into a hold and secure for a brief time Wednesday morning (Nov. 23) while RCMP responded to a nearby incident.

Police were called to the 46100 block of Cleveland Avenue for a medical distress call with a weapon involved. When they arrived they found a man with a significant wound caused by a knife. Emergency responders stabilized him at the scene before transporting him to hospital. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers remain on scene but do not believe that there is any risk to the public. The incident is being investigated by the Chilliwack RCMP’s General Investigative Support Team.

Heavy RCMP presence on Cleveland Avenue east of Victor Street before 9 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022. (Submitted photo)
School placed in hold-and-secure as Chilliwack RCMP respond to weapons call

