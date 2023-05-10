School board approves rental relief for Chilliwack Youth Health Centre

The Chilliwack School District is extending a helping hand to the financially troubled Chilliwack Youth Health Centre (CYHC).

The organization which provides services like medical care and counselling to youths ages 12-26 is facing a funding crunch. The CYHC’s primary location is in the Chilliwack Secondary School building and the organization’s team lead on the Youth and Homelessness Initiative, Jim Flom, wrote a letter to SD33 school board chair Willow Reichelt asking for rental relief.

“As you and the board of education know, the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre plays an important role in the mental health care of students,” he wrote. “As you likely are also aware, CYHC is in a precarious funding situation.”

The group has operated independently since its inception, which worked well when it was serving 400 people. But they now serve around 4,000 and it no longer financially sustainable.

Reichelt brought a motion to the May 9 school board extending rental relief already in place through June 30, 2023 until Dec. 31, 2023. The money is taken from SD33 operating funds.

“The CYHC does provide a number of services to youth in our city, some of which I think we can all probably agree directly benefit our school district,” Reichelt said. “They provide mental health support and medical services for free on a drop-in basis.”

Reichelt suggested the benefits of having the CYHC outweigh the lost rental revenue, estimated at $10,000, but she acknowledged that many other community groups renting SD33 facilities don’t get rental relief.

“It could be seen as unfair that we didn’t have a process to apply for rent relief, or we’re showing preferential treatment for one organization,” Reichelt said.

Trustee Margaret Reid weighed in with support for the motion.

“Mental health is an absolute and utter crisis in this community,” she said. “It’s an extension to something that we’ve already done and I think it’s reasonable to extend it to the end of the calendar year.”

Trustee Heather Maahs opposed the motion, noting that she reluctantly voted for a similar proposal last year.

“My concern is you set a precedent where ‘You did it for them, well how about for us? We do good things too.’” Maahs said. “I think we were very generous giving them a free year’s rent, but I have grave concerns about going down this road. At what point do we say no?”

Ultimately the motion was passed.

In his request for help, Flom suggested a long-term solution for the CYHC may be on the horizon.

Twenty-three other communities in B.C., including Abbotsford and Langley, provide youth services through a provincially-funded organization called Foundry. These communities received $1-million in startup costs plus operational funding in the neighbourhood of $800,000 annually.

“We are hopeful that we might come under the FoundryBC umbrella sometime in the near future,” Flom wrote. “That would resolve many of our issues.”

Trustee David Swankey suggested that would be a good idea, saying he “will be very disappointed if we find ourselves back at this table reviewing a similar request” in the future.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack School Districtmental healthServices