Crewing challenges are blamed for a series of BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen starting Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sailings cancelled between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay for second weekend in a row

Crew shortages remain an issue for BC Ferries with a handful of sailings cancelled this weekend between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

On Thursday, the ferry corporation alerted passengers that the Sunday, June 19, sailings of the Queen of New Westminster leaving Tsawwassen at 4 and 8 p.m., as well as the 6 and 10 p.m. leaving North Saanich, were cancelled.

That was updated Friday to include two more sailing cancellations for June 17 on the same vessel – the 4 p.m. out of Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. out of Swartz Bay.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” a news release stated.

The ferry service said customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings would be refunded.

BC Ferries’ ongoing labour issues also scrapped the same sailings of the Queen of New Westminster last weekend.

The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when all options to find a replacement crew have been exhausted, the ferry corporation stated. Customers will be alerted to any schedule changes.

Visit bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779 for updated sailing information.

