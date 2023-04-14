‘Sad day for Chilliwack,’ as Ono’s of Japan set to close in mall food court

‘You will be missed on the Chilliwack Restaurant scene’ says longtime customer

Louis De Jaeger poses with the owner of Ono’s of Japan in the Cottonwood Centre food court, which is closing for good on April 15, 2023. (Louis De Jaeger)

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack made a point of dropping off some chocolates and lottery tickets for staff on the second to last day for Ono’s of Japan in the food court at Cottonwood Centre.

“Sad day for Chilliwack,” De Jaeger said.

The former owner of Bravo Restaurant said he’s been a satisfied customer of Ono’s for 26 years, and always noticed how hard everyone worked at their little food kiosk preparing fresh food.

“Tomorrow is the last day for Ono’s of Japan in the Mall Food Court, making way for the new BC Liquor Store to move in,” he wrote in a Facebook goodbye.

“Thank you for your hospitality and wonderful lunches,” De Jaeger wrote to Ono’s staff.

“You will be missed on the Chilliwack Restaurant scene and you should know that you all were very much appreciated,” De Jaeger said.

When the food court closure was announced some folks tried to start a petition to stop it.

But it is being removed as part of the upcoming renovations at Cottonwood Centre, mall officials confirmed.

The government-run BC Liquor Store will be relocating from Vedder Road to the Cottonwood Centre where the food court currently is, said Teresa Laynes, marketing manager for Cottonwood Centre.

“We know it’s difficult for the public. We get it,” Laynes said about the negative online reaction over the food court removal. “We do have empathy.”

RELATED: Food court removal part of Cottonwood Centre renos

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFood & DiningSmall Business