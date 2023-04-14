Louis De Jaeger poses with the owner of Ono’s of Japan in the Cottonwood Centre food court, which is closing for good on April 15, 2023. (Louis De Jaeger)

Louis De Jaeger poses with the owner of Ono’s of Japan in the Cottonwood Centre food court, which is closing for good on April 15, 2023. (Louis De Jaeger)

‘Sad day for Chilliwack,’ as Ono’s of Japan set to close in mall food court

‘You will be missed on the Chilliwack Restaurant scene’ says longtime customer

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack made a point of dropping off some chocolates and lottery tickets for staff on the second to last day for Ono’s of Japan in the food court at Cottonwood Centre.

“Sad day for Chilliwack,” De Jaeger said.

The former owner of Bravo Restaurant said he’s been a satisfied customer of Ono’s for 26 years, and always noticed how hard everyone worked at their little food kiosk preparing fresh food.

“Tomorrow is the last day for Ono’s of Japan in the Mall Food Court, making way for the new BC Liquor Store to move in,” he wrote in a Facebook goodbye.

“Thank you for your hospitality and wonderful lunches,” De Jaeger wrote to Ono’s staff.

“You will be missed on the Chilliwack Restaurant scene and you should know that you all were very much appreciated,” De Jaeger said.

When the food court closure was announced some folks tried to start a petition to stop it.

But it is being removed as part of the upcoming renovations at Cottonwood Centre, mall officials confirmed.

The government-run BC Liquor Store will be relocating from Vedder Road to the Cottonwood Centre where the food court currently is, said Teresa Laynes, marketing manager for Cottonwood Centre.

“We know it’s difficult for the public. We get it,” Laynes said about the negative online reaction over the food court removal. “We do have empathy.”

RELATED: Food court removal part of Cottonwood Centre renos

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFood & DiningSmall Business

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man convicted of possessing child sexual material in Kelowna charged again
Next story
‘Potentially devastating’: Bird flu cases in mammals put scientists on alert

Just Posted

Louis De Jaeger poses with the owner of Ono’s of Japan in the Cottonwood Centre food court, which is closing for good on April 15, 2023. (Louis De Jaeger)
‘Sad day for Chilliwack,’ as Ono’s of Japan set to close in mall food court

City of Chilliwack’s artist remuneration for the 150th anniversary street banners is drawing criticism. (City of Chilliwack)
Call-out offering artists $300 per design for Chilliwack street banners draws criticism

The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Power of the Flower on display at Bradner Hall in Abbotsford all weekend

Skylar Pelletier, born 1999, is a high-risk sex offender charged with breaching a long-term supervision order in Chilliwack in October 2022. (Vancouver Police Department handout)
High-risk sex offender charged with breaching release conditions in Chilliwack