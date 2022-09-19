Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, speaks with Canada’s ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, looks on during a ceremony in Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, speaks with Canada’s ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, looks on during a ceremony in Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

Russia claims Ottawa embassy was attacked, summons Canada’s ambassador in Moscow

Russia says unidentified person threw a Molotov cocktail at the country’s embassy in Ottawa

Russia’s foreign ministry summoned Canada’s ambassador on Monday, saying an unidentified person threw a Molotov cocktail at the country’s embassy in Ottawa.

Moscow claims Ottawa police have turned a blind eye to “aggressive demonstrators” blocking public access to the embassy’s consular section.

In a Russian-language statement Monday afternoon, the ministry says authorities aren’t doing enough to prevent or detain those committing “hostile actions” against Russia’s diplomatic staff.

The statement does not specify when these incidents are alleged to have taken place but argues they amount to criminal acts and that Canada is not upholding the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Moscow has summoned Canadian ambassador Alison LeClaire, a move meant to formally register Russia’s growing ire with Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that Russia’s actions since invading Ukraine “clearly include war crimes,” noting reports of mass graves.

RELATED: Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau

Federal PoliticsRussia

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC found that a manufacturing defect was responsible for a concrete pumper truck suddenly collapsing on two workers, one of whom was killed, on a Garrison Crossing construction site on March 11, 2016. (Paul J. Henderson file/Chilliwack Progress file)
Man who suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Chilliwack workplace accident awarded $15.5 million

The Snowbird RV Show returns to Tradex for four days starting on Sept. 29. (Snowbird RV Instagram)
Snowbird RV Show returns to Abbotsford on Sept. 29

Warrant officer second class Arthur Yendall (left) of the Chilliwack 147 Airwolf Air Cadets, and James Buchberger (right) from the Chilliwack 349 Sea Cadets, stand guard next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II during a Sept. 19 memorial service at the downtown Chilliwack cenotaph. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Legion holds ceremonies to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here during his sexual assault trial this summer, has agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Edmonton Oilers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs professional tryout agreement with Edmonton Oilers