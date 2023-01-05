A young boy who arrived on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong wears a face mask and face shield at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Starting Thursday, Canada will require air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau to have a recent negative COVID-19 test result. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A young boy who arrived on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong wears a face mask and face shield at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Starting Thursday, Canada will require air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau to have a recent negative COVID-19 test result. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rule requiring negative COVID test before Chinese flights takes effect

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized Canada’s change in requirements this week

Airline passengers leaving China, Hong Kong and Macau will have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test when they enter Canada starting today.

The Canadian government announced last week that the travellers would need a negative test administered within 48 hours of their departure as cases soar in China.

Other countries, including the United States and several European nations, imposed similar rules despite protest from China.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the change in requirements this week, saying some countries were attempting to manipulate COVID measures for political purposes and it would take countermeasures.

Penny Tao, who arrived in Vancouver on a flight from Hong Kong Wednesday, says she moved up her flight to avoid testing ahead of a busy Chinese New Year schedule later this month.

Jiayuan Jin, a University of B.C. student, will be among the first arrivals under the new testing rules when her flight lands on Saturday, and says she supports the new strategy, especially because testing booths are numerous in China and results are available within 10 hours.

RELATED: WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info

Air TravelChinaCoronavirus

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unregistered social workers should not be allowed, says governing body
Next story
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

Just Posted

Renee Merrifield, MLA for the Kelowna-Mission riding and gender equity critic for the BC Liberal Party, is under fire for transphobic Twitter activity. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kelli Paddon calls out Liberal’s gender equity critic over anti-trans social media activity

Illegal harvests of maple burls is a common problem in the Agassiz-Harrison area. Agassiz RCMP are looking for the public’s help to prevent more trees from being killed by this poaching problem. (File Photo)
Agassiz RCMP seek public help as maple burl poaching problem persists

Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld has applied to get a defamation suit against him dismissed. (Paul Henderson/Black Press Media)
Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld tries to get defamation lawsuit dismissed

Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford was killed in July 2017 in Mission. A newly released coroner’s report lists her cause of death as a stab wound to her torso. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford woman killed in Mission in 2017 died of stab wound, says coroner