Road rehab in Chilliwack will see paving start on Yale Road, Ferry Road in July

Completed paving projects so far in 2022 include Hopedale, Ryder Lake, and South Sumas roads

Every year City of Chilliwack goes out to tender for various road rehab projects based on its worst-first road classifications. (City of Chilliwack)

Chilliwack roads set to be repaved this year were recently updated on City of Chilliwack’s online list of road rehabilitation projects.

Paving projects on Yale Road from Ford to McGrath, and on Ferry Road from McGrath to Dyke, are set to start this month.

“Each year the City of Chilliwack tenders asphalt rehabilitation work for various roads to maintain the driving surface and reduce maintenance costs,” said the city update.

The last time a comprehensive survey was done was by Stantec in the late summer of 2017.

Upcoming Work 2022:

Mayfair Avenue

Upper Prairie Road (Chilliwack Central Road to Yale Road)

Spadina Avenue (Yale Road to First Avenue)

Wellington Avenue (Mill Street to Cook Street)

Nowell Street (First Avenue to Yale Road)

Chilliwack Central Road (Annis Road to Ford Road)

Yale Road (Nowell Street to Charles Street)

Yale Road (Main Street to Princess Avenue)

Lickman Road – Yale Road/Industrial Road to CN Railway (north of Hwy 1)

Prairie Central Road (Upper Prairie Road to Annis Road)

Evans Road at Wells Road

Willow Drive (Chilliwack Central Road to McCaffrey Boulevard)

Additional Roads to be considered (subject to available funding):

Portion of Gill Road

Annis Road at Yale Road (widening for additional turn lane)

James Street (first 300m north of Acorn Avenue)

Completed paving work:

Hopedale Road (Keith Wilson Road to South Sumas Road)

Savoy Road – Sand Road (to end of pavement)

Ryder Lake Road (Huston Road to Elk View Road)

South Sumas Road (Sumas Prairie to Hopedale Road)

Kirk Avenue – No. 3 Road (to end of pavement)

Ryder Lake Road (Elk View Road to Ross Road)

RELATED: Paving program focuses on the worst first

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackRoad conditions