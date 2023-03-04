Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating an unknown incident in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating an unknown incident in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate incident next to Maple Ridge Secondary

A forensics tent has been established and several officers are on the scene

Ridge Meadows RCMP has blocked off the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary as they investigate an unknown incident underneath a forensics tent.

Several officers arrived at the scene some time before noon on Saturday, with a member of the BC Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit arriving shortly after to assist with the investigation.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that Ridge Meadows RCMP is currently dealing with an ongoing investigation, but did not yet know the specifics of the case.

No pedestrian vehicles are located in the parking lot located in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue and no evidence appears to be outside of the enclosed forensics tent.

More details to come when available.

Breaking News

