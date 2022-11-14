Revitalization of Chilliwack waterways the dream behind ‘Hope for Hope Slough’ event Thursday

‘It gives me hope to see community pull together to work toward restoring these watercourses’

Chilliwack residents interested in slough revitalization are invited to ‘Hope for Hope Slough’ on Nov. 17, a community conversation about local waterways.

Organized by the Friends of Camp-Hope Slough, and the Friends of Bell Slough, the ‘Hope for Hope Slough’ event is being held in partnership with Cheam and Skwah of the Pelolxw tribes, and the Watershed Watch Salmon Society.

“It was disheartening to see the degraded sloughs this summer after our record drought and atmospheric river storms,” said Eryne Croquet, one of the organizers. “It gives me hope to see the community pull together to work towards restoring these watercourses for all of us, including the fish and animals that depend on them.”

With support from City of Chilliwack, they’ve seen some of the local waterways recognized for their recreational values with the creation of a ‘blueways’ program.

“At the same time we’ve seen these waterways be drawn down to incredibly low levels as our community’s irrigation demands rise,” Croquet said. “Toxic levels of pollutants and sudden drops in oxygen levels have caused mass fish kills in these waters, and garbage is a constant problem.”

It’s been a year since severe atmospheric river events hit the community, and the event this week will also take stock of the significance of the flooding and slides, as well as how to prepare for future extremes, and making waterways more resilient.

They’ll focus on the Hope, Camp, and Bell Sloughs, and the waterways that are connected to them.

“With the coming together of our communities we can take steps to restore and revitalize these waterways for many more generations to come.”

Soon after Friends of the Hope-Camp Slough formed in late 2016, they held a similar event at Stólō Nation in Chilliwack on the future of local sloughs, which attracted a big turnout in January 2017. There was diverse representation ranging from neighbours, scientists, and anglers, to First Nations and paddling enthusiasts and more. There was a sense of loss, expressed by many around the table, about the state of Chilliwack sloughs which were mostly stagnant, and overgrown with vegetation.

The Thursday, Nov. 17 event will be at Camp River Hall (50246 Camp River Road) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For those living nearby, or for anyone interested restoration and revitalization of the sloughs of Chilliwack, this is an important meeting to attend, according to organizers. In appreciation for attendees’ dedication and interest they will be providing dinner at 5:30 p.m. Registration preferred to give them an idea of numbers.

