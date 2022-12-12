Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)

Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)

Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants

Workers await announcement this week requiring a certain number of work days in person

Public servants are voicing their disapproval for an impending mandate to return to the office.

To date, government departments have been making their own decisions about remote and hybrid work, with several opting for a remote work model.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, who oversees the administration of the public service, said in November that hybrid work is here to stay.

But the president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says workers are awaiting an announcement this week that will require them to work a certain number of days in person.

Several public servants who have adjusted to working remotely due to COVID-19 said in interviews that it is a contentious issue, in part because the pandemic is still ongoing.

Fortier has not responded to a request for an interview.

RELATED: Post-pandemic back-to-work puts spotlight on office maintenance

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Draft’ of final plan on Surrey policing before council Monday
Next story
ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Just Posted

Chilliwack Law Courts. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack man who killed Carlton Leith facing domestic assault trial in March

Researchers at UFV are looking for new moms to participate in a 12-week study. (Pxhere)
Ongoing postpartum study at UFV needs more new moms

A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford. The driver fled the scene, APD says. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Abbotsford with driver still at large

People with Remax Nyda Realty collect gifts during the annual Toy House at their office on Vedder Road on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Realtors bring in more than 600 toys, thousands of dollars for kids in need

Pop-up banner image