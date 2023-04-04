Report appears to be false of active shooter at Abbotsford high school, say police

Call came in from W.J. Mouat Secondary; all on-duty officers race to scene

A large police presence is on scene at W. J. Mouat Secondary in Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon (April 4) after a report came in of an active shooter. Police say the report appears to be false. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Reports of an active shooter at an Abbotsford school on Tuesday afternoon (April 4) appear to be false, according t0 police.

Police were called to W.J. Mouat Secondary at about 12:15 p.m., resulting in every on-duty officer speeding to the scene, said Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

Walker said no shooter has been located nor have any shots been reported by people on scene at the school.

Both W.J. Moaut and the nearby Howe middle school are on lockdown, as police comb the school room for room for any sign of an individual with a gun.

Walker said other agencies are assisting, including the Mission RCMP.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Abby SchoolsBreaking NewsCrimePolice