Rendezvous Restaurant is the third family-style eatery to close in Chilliwack

‘Our lease is up and we cannot afford the new increase in rent,’ say owners of the Rendezvous

Another well-established family-style restaurant in downtown Chilliwack is closing its doors due to the economy, and customers are showering them with love.

Rendezvous Restaurant owners Toni and Dave Kelly announced on Facebook the plan to close on Jan. 28 due to skyrocketing rent.

“After 21 years our lease is up and we cannot afford the new increase in rent,” they stated in a post this week.

Loyal customers have been responding with posts detailing their sadness and disappointment in hearing the news, as well as thanking the owners for their service to the community of the years.

“My heart breaks that you have been forced out,” posted Tara Lanyon.

Many of the people posting pledged to come in for one last dinner and to stock up on the Vous’ famous Greek salad dressing.

A fellow downtown business owner is decrying the fact that “profits won over people” with the rent hike, predicting the closure at the end of the month will impact everyone.

“Rendezvous has been a staple, and an anchor in our downtown for so long, and the gap you leave will have ripple effects,” wrote The Book Man owner Amber Price. “I am so sorry that profits won over people, community and ensuring that Chilliwack has a mix of established and new business.”

Many customers made a point of mentioning the restaurant owners’ donations and support for local charities and non-profits.

The owners are still pledging to continue their support for the community.

“Where we live is very important to us so whatever we do next, we will not change the way we support our community!” the owners wrote. “We love you Chilliwack and we thank you so very much for keeping our dream alive for this long and all the love you have given us! Super emotional.. you guys really did this for us 21 years! Thank you so much.”

The family restaurant on Young at Princess was the third one to close in the past year, along with Homer Restaurant after 54 years of service, and Younies Restaurant after 38 years.

“Thank you for making us a part of your friends and family get-togethers, your milestone birthdays, your staff parties, your school lunches, your special occasions & your lazy, cozy nights in. All the best in 2023!” the owners posted.

