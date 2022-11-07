Willow Reichelt (right) enjoying a few quiet minutes before the start of a Chilliwack School Board meeting. The new-look board met for the first time Monday (Nov. 7) and Reichelt was elected board chair. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

Willow Reichelt (right) enjoying a few quiet minutes before the start of a Chilliwack School Board meeting. The new-look board met for the first time Monday (Nov. 7) and Reichelt was elected board chair. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

Reichelt elected chair of new-look Chilliwack School Board

Reichelt returns to a position she formerly held, joined by new vice-chair Carin Bondar

Trustee Willow Reichelt was elected chair as the new-look Chilliwack School Board held its first meeting Monday (Nov. 7).

Returning trustees Reichelt, Carin Bondar, Heather Maahs and David Swankey and newcomers Teri Westerby, Richard Procee and Margaret Reid met in person at the Chilliwack School District 33 office.

Reichelt was nominated for board chair by Bondar. Maahs nominated Swankey and Reichelt earned the majority of votes.

Bondar was nominated for vice chair, as was Swankey. He declined and Bondar was acclaimed.

Westerby was acclaimed to the position of British Columbia Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) provincial councillor, with Bondar as alternate.

Reid was acclaimed to the position British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) provincial councillor, with Swankey as alternate.

The board gets down to business tomorrow (Nov. 8) with another meeting that will be live-streamed on the SD33 website.

See the agenda at sd33.bc.ca/board-meetings-2022-23.

RELATED: Progressive school board candidates take 5-2 majority in Chilliwack municipal election

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack School DistrictEducation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Arctic chill, more snow for parts of B.C., following powerful weekend storm

Just Posted

Willow Reichelt (right) enjoying a few quiet minutes before the start of a Chilliwack School Board meeting. The new-look board met for the first time Monday (Nov. 7) and Reichelt was elected board chair. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Reichelt elected chair of new-look Chilliwack School Board

Jake Virtanen has signed a two-year deal with a club in the Swiss League. (EHC Visp photo)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs two-year deal with Swiss League hockey team

Chilliwack councillor Jason Lum (third row with coffee cup) was in the audience for a forum hosted by UFV social work students Nov. 3 at Evergreen Hall. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
UFV students host forum pushing for disability rate increase

Paramedics work to revive someone from an apparent drug overdose in Chilliwack, on June 16, 2017. (Paul Henderson/Chilliwack Progress File)
Another grim record for toxic drug overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2022