Reichelt elected chair of new-look Chilliwack School Board

Reichelt returns to a position she formerly held, joined by new vice-chair Carin Bondar

Willow Reichelt (right) enjoying a few quiet minutes before the start of a Chilliwack School Board meeting.

Trustee Willow Reichelt was elected chair as the new-look Chilliwack School Board held its first meeting Monday (Nov. 7).

Returning trustees Reichelt, Carin Bondar, Heather Maahs and David Swankey and newcomers Teri Westerby, Richard Procee and Margaret Reid met in person at the Chilliwack School District 33 office.

Reichelt was nominated for board chair by Bondar. Maahs nominated Swankey and Reichelt earned the majority of votes.

Bondar was nominated for vice chair, as was Swankey. He declined and Bondar was acclaimed.

Westerby was acclaimed to the position of British Columbia Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) provincial councillor, with Bondar as alternate.

Reid was acclaimed to the position British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) provincial councillor, with Swankey as alternate.

The board gets down to business tomorrow (Nov. 8) with another meeting that will be live-streamed on the SD33 website.

See the agenda at sd33.bc.ca/board-meetings-2022-23.

