Registration extended for Chilliwack Students’ Garden Program

Participating youths can grow flowers and veggies and enter them at the annual Chilliwack Fair

Friday (April 21) is the last day to sign up for the Chilliwack Students’ Garden Program. Offered annually to youths in grades K-12 at any Chilliwack school, the program is billed as a fun and exciting adventure that takes students through the steps of planting, maintaining and harvesting a garden in their own back yard.

The volunteer-run and community-funded program was started in 1904 and has operated for more than 118 years. Up to 250 students can register for a $5 fee and they are placed in three divisions. Junior is for kids in grades K-2, intermediate for those in grades 3-5 and senior for those in grades 6-12. They can grow their plants in a traditional plot or a container measuring up to 45 centimetres across and 45cm deep.

Organizers provide the young gardeners with seeds and instructions. They are encouraged to keep a garden journal, and they can enter what they’ve grown at the Chilliwack Fair. At season’s end, they have a chance to win certificates, ribbons, and maybe a trophy.

Gardeners are encouraged to take pictures as their plants grow and send them to the organizers to be posted on the Chilliwack Students’ Garden Program web page.

An application form can be filled out online at https://chilliwackstudents.wixsite.com/home/application-form.

