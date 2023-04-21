Breanna Epp made $90 in the 2018 Chilliwack city-wide spring garage sale. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Breanna Epp made $90 in the 2018 Chilliwack city-wide spring garage sale. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Register for city-wide garage sale in Chilliwack before it’s too late

Participants get addresses included in map to drive customers to them

Have some garage-sale type items to sell?

It’s time to register for the ‘City Wide Garage Sale’ on May 6.

It’s part of the Earth Month events held every April organized by City of Chilliwack.

RELATED: Earth Day events all month long

There’s free advertising for garage sale participants with registration through the city website (www.chilliwack.com), social media and the local newspaper.

The City-Wide Garage Sale will see garages, driveways and lawns piled with gently used goods for neighbours to peruse on Saturday, May 6, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Register by Sunday, April 23 by going online and punching in the address to be included in the sale map that will be in print. Online registration will continue until Sunday, April 30th for online listing only.

