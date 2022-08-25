JENNA HAUCK/ THE PROGRESS Mayor Sharon Gaetz has a bucket of water dumped on her during the official grand opening of the newly renovated spray park at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre on Saturday. The popular spray park received the upgrade to the tune of $225,000, thanks to a federal grant from Western Economic Diversification Canada fund. The funding was annouced at the end of 2015, and construction began in the fall of 2016.

Record-breaking heat Wednesday in Chilliwack, says weather observer

Wednesday also marked the 38th day of drought, since only a paltry 6.8 mm fell on Aug. 3

August has seen several days of sweltering heat in Chilliwack that broke long-established records.

Wednesday hit a high of 33.4 C, making it one of those record-breaking days, according to Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada.

Pannett said the “sixth and seventh” high temperature records this month were broken on Aug. 24, with a record high max of 33.4 C, which is 10 degrees above normal. That broke the 2016 record of 33.2 C on that date.

Then the overnight low of 16.3 C brought a record mean of 24.85 C, breaking the 2016 record of 23.8.

Also Wednesday marked the 38th day of drought, since only 6.8 millimetres of rain fell on Aug. 3, whereas the average rainfall for August is 64.8 mm on nine days.

