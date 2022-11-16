Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Harsha Paladugu has not been seen since July

RCMP say they have no new information to share on the disappearance of a man who went missing in Salmo shortly after Shambhala Music Festival.

Harsha Paladugu was last seen July 27 after he attended the annual electronic music event. He had been reported to be sitting by Highways 3 and 6, which intersect in Salmo. A man matching his description had also been seen running through yards that evening.

A four-day search for Paladugu was conducted by RCMP and regional search and rescue teams. His personal belongings were found, but there was no evidence of where Paladugu had gone.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau told the Nelson Star on Wednesday that the case is still open even though the search was discontinued.

“Unfortunately there is no new information to disclose to the public, but rest assured we continue to work on this matter, follow up on tips, and investigators have remained in contact with friends and family throughout the process.”

Paladugu is 200 pounds and five-foot-10. To provide information on his possible location, contact Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadians divided on Ottawa’s plan to admit more immigrants: poll
Next story
A year after record-breaking storm nearly took his house, B.C. man shares costly journey

Just Posted

Rosedale product Aynsley D’Ottavio at the 2022 Esso Cup. The talented defender has been invited to a B.C. Hockey camp that will determine the team that goes to the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. (Hockey Canada photo)
Chilliwack’s Aynsley D’Ottavio one step away from Canada Winter Games

Clayton Bussiere of Abbotsford was last seen in Abbotsford on Oct. 17, 1982. Investigators are now appealing for information on the case.
Abbotsford Police ask for help in solving 40-year-old missing-person case

Tony Gore with children Naomi (left) and Wyatt (right). Tony and his sister, Jill Hall, started sounding the alarm about radon after he found alarming levels of the radioactive gas in Naomi’s second-floor bedroom. Naomi is seen here holding a home radon test. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack brother and sister wage war against radon

Tom Lavin of the Powder Blues performs at a cancer benefit concert at the Hard Rock Casino Show Theatre on Oct. 1. (Dee Lippingwell Photography)
Tom Lavin and Powder Blues band in Chilliwack for final stop on 44th anniversary tour