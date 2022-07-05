Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

2 teens arrested after 16-year-old seriously injured in stabbing at B.C. high school

Surrey RCMP responded to the stabbing at Panorama Ridge Secondary School on Monday

Surrey RCMP say one person was hurt and two were arrested following a stabbing at a local high school Monday (July 4).

At 3:53 p.m., police were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School for a report of a stabbing, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from “apparent stab wounds.” He was given first-aid treatment by officers on the scene and taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Two suspects, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were found “nearby” and arrested by police.

Ghag said that initial indications are that “there was an altercation between the parties involves, who were known to each other, prior to the stabbing.”

Anyone with more information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

stabbingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance
Next story
UPDATE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

Just Posted

Eight rare-breed Alapaha puppies were stolen from the Kamloops home of a dog breeder shortly after her unexpected death, and her Chilliwack-based sister has vowed to not give up until the dogs are returned. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman pleads for safe return of stolen puppies

The Sardis Library on June 23, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Libraries in Chilliwack offer up free events throughout summer

Miel Bernstein, co-founder of Project AIM, photographed at Field House Brewing on June 28, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Project AIM takes the shame out of menstruation, incontinence with deliveries across Lower Mainland

Sales last month totalled 1,281, dropping 5.8 per cent from May, adding to a 54 per cent downturn over the previous two months. June sales are down 43 per cent from last year. (File photo)
Property sales down 60% since March: Fraser Valley Real Estate Board