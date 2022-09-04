Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

RCMP looking for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Damien and Myles Sanderson are considered armed and dangerous

RCMP say 10 people have died and 15 have been sent to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations in Saskatchewan.

They say they are looking for two suspects — Damien and Myles Sanderson — who are considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says the dead and injured were found in 13 locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

She says the injured have been taken to various hospitals, and there may be other victims who went to hospitals on their own.

She says some people were targeted and others were attacked at random.

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” she said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal stabbingSaskatchewan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: The 2022 Nagar Kirtan Procession in Abbotsford
Next story
B.C. man charged in fatal Banff stabbing

Just Posted

John Morrow photo
VIDEO: The 2022 Nagar Kirtan Procession in Abbotsford

Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary Middle School principal Helen Plummer and vice-principal Jason Kemp stand outside the school on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS/VIDEO: A peek inside Chilliwack’s newest school Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt

This cat named Panda has been at the Chilliwack SPCA for nearly four months. She is seen here on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Panda at the Chilliwack SPCA

The ukulele circle is just one of many activities and games offered at the Sardis Seniors Activity Centre. (Submitted by Rob Carnegie)
Seniors can try games and activities at centre’s open house in Chilliwack