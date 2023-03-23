RCMP say a female suspect posed as a janitor at several banks that experienced ATM thefts in July 2021. (RCMP photos)

RCMP looking for female suspect in Chilliwack-area ATM thefts

Police caught a woman on surveillance video posing as a janitor at several banks

The Chilliwack RCMP need help identifying a woman they believe to be involved in several automated banking machine (ATM) thefts.

Police say four incidents happened in July 21 in the Upper Fraser Valley involving a woman pretending to be a janitor. Each time she allegedly stole large amounts of cash from the ATMs. The suspect was spotted on video wearing a blue-collared shirt, dark pants, a medical style mask, latex gloves and a dark coloured ball cap. Police pegged her at five feet tall and she was seen carrying a backpack-style vacuum cleaner.

Surveillance footage also identified a dark-coloured pickup truck that may be involved in the crimes.

The RCMP’s Property Crime Unit worked with Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) to identify suspects through a number of suspicious transactions, which led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 2600 block of Barnes Road in Nanaimo. Police seized a large quantity of cash and several high-value assets believed to be purchased through the proceeds of crime.

But the search for the woman continues.

“Police have yet to identify the woman and truck captured in the attached surveillance photos,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime Unit at 604-792-4611 and reference file number 2021-32517.

