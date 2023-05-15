The RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) is hosting community meetings May 18 and 23 to hear public feedback on policing priorities. (Black Press file)

RCMP holds community meetings in Chilliwack to discuss policing priorities

The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment is hosting meetings May 18 and 23

Got questions or comments for the RCMP? You’ve got two chances coming up to make yourself heard as the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment hosts community meetings May 18 and 23.

This Thursday’s meeting takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sardis library (5819 Tyson Road). Next Tuesday’s gathering happens at the same time on the other side of town, at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street).

Both meetings include a 15-minute presentation followed by discussion. Items on the agenda include a 2022 year in review, a look at local policing initiatives, community survey responses and open dialogue.

“These community meetings are aimed at providing the public with an opportunity to help shape our policing priorities for the next three years,” said UFVRD spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “We want to hear from you. Join your local RCMP Members for an informative and interactive community meeting as we develop our 2023-2025 policing priorities.”

For more info, email UFVRD_CLIENT_SERVICES@RCMP-GRC.GC.CA.

