RCMP, ERT in standoff at Langley home

RCMP are on scene related to an incident, but few details have been released

A vehicle with a battering ram on the front was near a home where police were negotiating with a man inside, but it was apparently not used during a standoff on Tuesday, Aug. 2. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP have closed 72nd Avenue from 208th Street to 210th Street as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2 to deal with an incident in the area.

“The situation is contained and we are asking people to avoid the area for now,” said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

A man who lives in the area, and asked that his name not be used, said that a townhouse on 72nd Avenue was surrounded by police, including officers wearing army-style fatigues and carrying large weapons.

He said it appeared they were trying to negotiate with someone inside the townhouse.

“Apparently, somebody’s in that house that doesn’t want to come out,” the man said.

Although a witness said that police might have breached the house, that was incorrect, Van Herk said.

Van Herk confirmed the Emergency Response Team (ERT) was on scene, and police were having conversations with an individual in a home there, but police were staying to a perimiter around the area as of 5:20 p.m.

The witness’s girlfriend was told to go back inside when she went out to ask police what was happening, he said.

The road closure came sometime before 4:30 p.m., and has also affected part of Crush Crescent nearby.

– More to come

Police are at 208th Street and 72nd Avenue for an emergency incident. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Part of Crush Crescent and 72nd Avenue were blocked off on the afternoon of Aug. 2, as Langley RCMP said there was an ‘incident’ between 208th and 210th Streets. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at 208th Street and 72nd Avenue for an emergency incident. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)