Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street, April 14, 2023. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

RCMP at Nanaimo, Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse to ‘keep the peace’ amidst forfeiture

Civil Forfeiture Office members were following up on a BC Court of Appeal ruling

Kelowna RCMP was seen at the Hells Angels clubhouse on Ellis Street Friday morning (April 14) as members of the Civil Forfeiture Office (CFO) followed up on a BC Court of Appeal ruling.

Staff Sgt. Lindsay Houghton with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit confirmed to Capital News that officers were in attendance to ‘keep the peace.’

At issue is the forfeiture to the province of the Kelowna clubhouse, as well as those in East Vancouver and Nanaimo, because of alleged criminal activity.

“The CFO and its asset management agent attended all three properties to inspect the properties and replace the locks,” according to an emailed statement.

“They were accompanied by law enforcement who were onsite to keep the peace, as needed.”

The province is now on title for all three properties.

The CFO is unable to comment on the case as it remains within the window of a potential appeal.

READ MORE: Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Vancouver seized by government

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CourtHells AngelsKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nations salvaging the sacred from climate disaster
Next story
High-risk sex offender charged with breaching release conditions in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Louis De Jaeger poses with the owner of Ono’s of Japan in the Cottonwood Centre food court, which is closing for good on April 15, 2023. (Louis De Jaeger)
‘Sad day for Chilliwack,’ as Ono’s of Japan set to close in mall food court

City of Chilliwack’s artist remuneration for the 150th anniversary street banners is drawing criticism. (City of Chilliwack)
Call-out offering artists $300 per design for Chilliwack street banners draws criticism

The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Power of the Flower on display at Bradner Hall in Abbotsford all weekend

Skylar Pelletier, born 1999, is a high-risk sex offender charged with breaching a long-term supervision order in Chilliwack in October 2022. (Vancouver Police Department handout)
High-risk sex offender charged with breaching release conditions in Chilliwack