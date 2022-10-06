(Photo - RCMP)

B.C. convicted killer wanted province-wide on new assault charges

If you know his whereabouts or see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in searching for a convicted killer with a province-wide warrant.

Tyler Jack Newton was arrested in 2014 for the murder of Caesar Rosales. Newton stabbed Rosales in the neck with a knife at a transit stop in Kelowna on Oct. 30 of that year.

After serving seven years in jail, he was released in December 2020 after completing his sentence.

Since being released, he’s been arrested multiple times, including fleeing from police in July 2021 and January 2022 when he stole a vehicle and had drug paraphernalia.

The 32-year-old is now wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during an incident in West Kelowna in December of 2021.

He is still a resident of West Kelowna.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, do not approach and call 911 or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Use the file number 2021-84760 when calling.

READ MORE: Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following allegations

READ MORE: Maxine DeHart drive-thru breakfast in Kelowna hits $1-million mark

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack real estate prices dropping as inventory increases
Next story
Bear expert says B.C. attack likely a rare case of a bear treating humans as food

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here in preseason action on Oct. 5 against the Vancouver Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre, has been released from his professional try out. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen released by Edmonton Oilers

Lewis Point’s name is seen on a mail-in ballot for the Oct. 15 municipal election in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Keeping Point on trustee ballot could be costly for Chilliwack School District

There are more residential properties for sale in Chilliwack and area than there were a year ago, but interest rate hikes are keeping them on the market longer, and they’re selling for less. (Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press)
Chilliwack real estate prices dropping as inventory increases

The Abbotsford Police Department arrested Derek Wilkinson on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and he has now been charged in relation to a stabbing on Oct. 2.
Charges laid in Abbotsford stabbing that caused serious injuries

Pop-up banner image