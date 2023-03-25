Sean Ryan Thompson, 13, of Chilliwack was last seen on March 24 at 7:45 a.m. (RCMP handout)

RCMP ask public to help find missing 13-year-old Chilliwack boy

Sean Ryan Thompson was last seen on March 24 at 7:45 a.m.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Chilliwack teen.

Sean Ryan Thompson, 13, was last seen on Friday, March 24 at 7:45 a.m.

Chilliwack police describe him as a Caucasian male, 5 ft 7 in (170 cm), 120 pounds (54.4kg), with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans or sweatpants, a hoodie and navy/white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sean Ryan Thompson, is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File number: 2023 – 11167.

 

Breaking News

