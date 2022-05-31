Rainbow banners installed in downtown Chilliwack for pride month

Folks were seen gathering under rainbows in downtown Chilliwack on Tuesday.
Ten people – including designers, the mayor and council members – met at Mill Street and Wellington Avenue for a photo op underneath some of the newly installed pride banners on May 31.
City of Chilliwack officials announced the project April 12, stating in a release they are “proud to support and fund” the new banners as a way to support inclusion, and the action plan goals from the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusiveness, Diversity and Accessibility.
The 100 banners were installed on May 25, just in time for pride month which is June.
One of the designers, Justin Mallard, called it a “beautiful” sight to finally see the rainbow-coloured banners up in Chilliwack’s downtown core.
Conversations about inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community have already began as a result of the banners, Mallard pointed out.
“I hope these banners serve as a powerful reminder for those who are struggling with their own identity that they are loved by their community for being authentically who they are,” he said.
Mallard, along with Teri Westerby and Indigenous artist Bon Graham, created the banners. The three designers, along with Mayor Ken Popove, city council members, representatives from the Chilliwack Business Improvement Association (BIA) and others were there for the photo op.
with files by Jennifer Feinberg
