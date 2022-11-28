Anyone who registered to get a radon testing kit from City of Chilliwack has until Dec. 2 to pick it up. (City of Chilliwack)

Anyone who registered to get a radon testing kit from City of Chilliwack has until Dec. 2 to pick it up. (City of Chilliwack)

Radon testing kits available for pickup at Chilliwack city hall until Friday for those who registered

After Dec. 2, any kits not picked up will be going to those signed up on the waitlist

Are you a Chilliwack resident who registered to get a radon test kit from City of Chilliwack?

Those who did are asked to pick up their test kits from City Hall at 8550 Young Road by Friday, Dec. 2.

After Friday, any unclaimed test kits will be going to those on the waitlist.

City officials announced last month that the city was taking part in the Radon Test Kit Challenge this fall.

Take Action on Radon, funded by Health Canada, is supplying 100 free kits, and the B.C. Lung Foundation is providing 100 more. With the City of Chilliwack chipping in 100 kits, there were 300 available to local residents.

By Nov. 18, city officials said they had another 100, for a total of 400 kits available.

On Nov. 21, Take Action on Radon had established a waitlist.

Radon is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that forms naturally from the breakdown of rocks and soil. It is a leading cause of lung cancer. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has been educating physicians on the rise in lung cancer due to radon exposure. Smokers are at particularly high risk, and animals can suffer as well.

More details can be found on the city’s radon info page.

RELATED: 2 Chilliwack residents take on radon

RELATED: Radon testing recommended to reduce cancer risk

Do you have something to add, or a story idea? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Winter weather expected to strike southwestern B.C. this week
Next story
Coroner’s inquest starts into death of Cree teen who died in Abbotsford group home

Just Posted

Anyone who registered to get a radon testing kit from City of Chilliwack has until Dec. 2 to pick it up. (City of Chilliwack)
Radon testing kits available for pickup at Chilliwack city hall until Friday for those who registered

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A British Columbia coroner’s jury will begin hearing evidence today into the death of an Indigenous teenager at a group home in the Fraser Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Coroner’s inquest starts into death of Cree teen who died in Abbotsford group home

The massive scale of the destruction from highways to bridges was hard to believe from the atmospheric river events of 2021. (Emil Anderson Group video screenshot)
VIDEO: Emil Anderson Group reflects back on career-defining efforts to fix B.C.’s atmospheric-river damage

Snow and freezing rain is expected to create poor travel conditions for the Fraser Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Photo: Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)
Significant snowfall expected in the Fraser Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday

Pop-up banner image