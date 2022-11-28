Radon testing kits available for pickup at Chilliwack city hall until Friday for those who registered

After Dec. 2, any kits not picked up will be going to those signed up on the waitlist

Anyone who registered to get a radon testing kit from City of Chilliwack has until Dec. 2 to pick it up. (City of Chilliwack)

Are you a Chilliwack resident who registered to get a radon test kit from City of Chilliwack?

Those who did are asked to pick up their test kits from City Hall at 8550 Young Road by Friday, Dec. 2.

After Friday, any unclaimed test kits will be going to those on the waitlist.

City officials announced last month that the city was taking part in the Radon Test Kit Challenge this fall.

Take Action on Radon, funded by Health Canada, is supplying 100 free kits, and the B.C. Lung Foundation is providing 100 more. With the City of Chilliwack chipping in 100 kits, there were 300 available to local residents.

By Nov. 18, city officials said they had another 100, for a total of 400 kits available.

On Nov. 21, Take Action on Radon had established a waitlist.

Radon is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that forms naturally from the breakdown of rocks and soil. It is a leading cause of lung cancer. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has been educating physicians on the rise in lung cancer due to radon exposure. Smokers are at particularly high risk, and animals can suffer as well.

More details can be found on the city’s radon info page.

