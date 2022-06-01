file photo

Quebec man arrested for shooting rifle in Okanagan campground

There were no injuries or dispute reported according to RCMP

A Quebec man was arrested and three rifles seized after shooting a rifle while staying at an Oliver campground on Sunday morning.

The RCMP responded to an agricultural worker’s camp on Secrest Hill Road at 7 a.m. The report about the shots fired came into police between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning, according to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

A 29-year-old camper from Quebec was arrested without incident for careless use of a firearm at the campground.

Three firearms were seized along with ammunition.

No injuries were reported, and the man was found to have a valid firearms license.

The situation is now being reviewed by the Chief Firearms Officer for a decision.

Following his arrest, the man was released from custody and escorted back to retrieve his belongings as he had been evicted from the campground.

READ ALSO: Customers irritated after bear spray allegedly deployed outside Kelowna pub

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

guns

Previous story
History and safety served with new railing at Chilliwack’s All Sappers’ Memorial Park
Next story
Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

Just Posted

Abby Senior (in red) played against Oak Bay on Wednesday morning during the first game of the provincials at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford. The games continue through Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Provincial rugby tournament kicks off at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford

Chilliwack Fire Department.
Fire at Chilliwack track complex may have been deliberately set

Hampton House residents raised more than $2,400 in the Lunch Box Social Auction for Hungry for Life. (Tracey McDonald)
Lunch Box Social fundraiser at Hampton House was a delicious success

Conair in Abbotsford has deployed its Fire Boss skimmer team to Prince George, along with firefighting aircraft to other bases close to where forest fires occur in B.C., Alberta, the Yukon and Alaska. (Photo by Mike Biden)
Conair in Abbotsford deploys firefighting aircraft to B.C., Alberta, Alaska and Yukon