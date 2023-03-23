Public hearing for McKee Peak plan in Abbotsford has to be redone due to ‘procedural error’

A five-hour public hearing that occurred at Abbotsford council on March 6 in relation to the McKee Neighbourhood Plan has to be redone due to a procedural error, according to the city.

The city issued a press release Thursday morning (March 23), saying the error occurred Jan. 30 during first and second reading of the pertinent bylaw.

A public hearing occurs after first and second reading is passed, but the error means that step has to be repeated and the previous public hearing is now null and void.

The city has not specified the exact error that was made, saying only that it was discovered after the public hearing.

“This means that the public hearing will need to be repeated in order to meet legislative requirements for adopting an amendment to the city’s Official Community Plan,” the release states.

A review of the taped meeting from Jan. 30 does not show any obvious errors made during the vote on first and second reading.

City manager Peter Sparanese said staff and council are “legislatively obligated and responsible” for ensuring that, when there are land-use changes proposed for the Official Community Plan (OCP),”the process is done in a legally binding manner.”

“We apologize to the residents of Abbotsford for this error, recognizing that many residents have a vested interest in the future of this plan,” he said.

City staff will present a report at council’s executive committee meeting on Monday (March 27) at 3 p.m. to “address the bylaw consideration process,” the press release states.

Council was initially supposed to take its final vote Monday on whether to adopt the bylaw that would see the OCP amended to include the McKee Neighbourhood Plan.

The Abbotsford News asked the city for more clarification, including what procedural error was made, when the public hearing will be rescheduled, and when the final vote might now take place.

City spokesperson Aletta Vanderheyden said “council will determine the direction moving forward” at Monday’s meeting. She did not provide any further details about the procedural error, but said staff reports are posted online on the Fridays before a council meeting.

The neighbourhood plan, if approved, will be used by council in making decisions about a 1,900-acres area (769 hectares) of McKee Peak on Sumas Mountain in terms of allowable uses, building forms and densities.

Mayor Ross Siemens told the packed Matsqui Centennial Auditorium at the March 6th public hearing, which ran almost five hours, that the plan will guide future development – including low-density housing – and environmental protection.

More than 50 speakers addressed council at the hearing, and their concerns included wildlife protection, trail preservation, and the need to prioritize First Nations consultation.

The city also received dozens of letters about the plan.



