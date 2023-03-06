Public forum for newcomers on finding sense of belonging in Chilliwack and beyond

Event March 16 will see panel of speakers discussing local services, people who offer welcome

Anti-racism mural by the Raven-Tacuara collective on the old Auld Phillips building on Fletcher Street near Yale on Aug. 12, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

It’s an event meant to start the community conversation on belonging in Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Local Immigration Partnership is planning its 7th annual public forum ‘The Journey Towards Belonging’ slated for March 16, geared to newcomers in Chilliwack, and other eastern Fraser Valley communities.

“This event is open to the public and will host a panel discussion with local speakers of diverse backgrounds to explore how people of different identities find belonging in Chilliwack, the systems and barriers they navigate, and the people and places that offer welcome,” according to organizers.

The goal is fostering discussion about what barriers and supports are available in the pursuit of belonging and equity, and what collaborative solutions can be developed in the future.

Chilliwack Local Immigration Partnership’s 2023 Public Forum: The Journey Towards Belonging, March 16, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with doors open 12:30 p.m., SAY Community Health Centre at 7256 Chilliwack River Rd.

The event is free, registration required, and cash donations will be accepted at the door.

Refreshments from Cookies Grill and Chilliwack Kebab will be provided. Registration on the Eventbrite page, or email Amy Van Bergen vanbergena@comserv.bc.ca.

The Chilliwack Local Immigration Partnership, serving the eastern Fraser Valley, (Chilliwack, Agassiz-Harrison, Hope) as part of Chilliwack Community Services, helps co-ordinate services from housing, employment, education and health and ensures public services are leveraged to advance the social and economic well-being of newcomers.

