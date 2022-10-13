Jennifer Whiteside, minister of education and child care (in red), tours the before- and after-school classroom at Chilliwack's newest school during the grand opening of Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Provincial government funds 102 new daycare spaces in Chilliwack schools

Fifty-four of those spaces are at the just-opened Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary/Middle School

The provincial government is helping Chilliwack School District 33 create 102 new licensed before-and-after-school daycare spaces in Chilliwack.

The ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund is supporting 54 spaces at Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary/Middle School, and 24 each at Watson Elementary and Central Elementary Community School. Child care at both Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt and Watson will be provided through a partnership with the YMCA. Central Elementary is providing child care through the ‘Seamless Day’ program, a pilot project that was launched in September.

The program allows Early Childhood Educators (ECEs) to work with teachers in the classroom during the school day, and provide daycare before and after school in the same building.

“Access to affordable, convenient, safe and engaging childcare spaces is an essential need that is now being met, on site, at school,” said Central Elementary principal Leslie Waddington. “The transition to school and after school for these children is now literally seamless.”

Central students in K to Grade 5 are eligible to apply and parents are encouraged to contact Chilliwack’s District Principal of Early Learning, Nicole Driscoll, at nicole_driscoll@sd33.bc.ca.

Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt’s YMCA Kids Club opened Oct. 3 and Watson’s YMCA Kids Club opened Oct. 12. For info on those programs, email ymca@gv.ymca.ca.

“I know from personal experience how difficult it can be to find child care before and after school,” said Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon. “These new spaces mean busy parents will have a smoother day while their children are being supported and cared for by some of British Columbia’s incredible Early Childhood Educators.”

RELATED: B.C.’s first trauma-informed daycare opens in Victoria

RELATED: Chilliwack woman receives Prime Minister’s award for excellence in early childhood education

