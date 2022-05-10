Provincial funding coming to help improve Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Visitors check out Ted Driediger’s solo exhibition Drawn to Clay at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Art Gallery on Dec. 9, 2021. The Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society will be receiving a grant for $39,842 from the B.C. NDP government as part of $4 million in provincewide funding to help improve arts spaces and facilities. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society will be getting nearly $40,000 from the provincial government to help improve the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

“The arts sector has been hit hard by COVID-19, and Chilliwack is no exception,” said Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter. “Our government continues to support the dynamic arts sector as it recovers and thrives, so people can once again enjoy events and gatherings at venues like the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.”

The Cultural Centre will be benefitting from B.C.’s Arts Infrastructure Program funding, receiving a grant for $39,842.

The local venue is one of 84 arts and cultural organizations that will share $4 million in grant funding. The program provides grants to arts and cultural organizations to develop and enhance spaces that support B.C.’s arts and cultural practitioners. Eligible activities include planning and consultation and capital improvements, such as improving safety features; increasing accessibility; or purchasing specialized equipment.

In April, the BC Arts Council introduced its Extending Foundations: Action Plan 2022-2024 which marked a shift in focus in the way the council provides funding to respond to calls to action for reconciliation, diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

In alignment with these commitments, 50 per cent of grants in this recent round of arts infrastructure funding was distributed to organizations from rural or remote communities or those led by or rooted in Indigenous and equity-deserving communities.

Established in 2020, the Arts Infrastructure Program was introduced with a base budget of $2 million. To meet demand, the Province committed an additional $2 million in one-time funding, which doubled available grants to $4 million in 2021. This increase supported 97 projects in the first round of funding that was distributed in fall 2021. To date, 191 arts organizations have received grants through the Arts Infrastructure Program.

RELATED: Band Chilliwack set to rock local stage for charity fundraiser

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and culture