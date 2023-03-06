Proponents of ‘Abbotsford’s Silicon Valley’ slam Sumas Mountain plan

Plans for the Abbotsford Tech District on Sumas Mountain include a centre for innovation and food security, housing, and commercial and professional services. But proponents say the new McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan jeopardizes the whole project.

The developers behind a proposal to create what they describe as “Abbotsford’s Silicon Valley” have written a scathing letter in opposition to the city’s plans for the McKee Peak area of Sumas Mountain.

In the letter, Auguston Town Development Inc., which is behind the proposed 100-acre Abbotsford Tech District on Sumas Mountain, calls the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan “an assault on private property rights.”

“It is based on a broken and flawed process that has wasted time and taxpayer dollars to produce a commercially nonsensical plan that will never be built,” the letter states.

It is signed by Ian Renton, general manager of Auguston Town Development.

It is one of almost 100 letters the city has received – and posted on its website – ahead of a public hearing Monday night (March 6) in relation to the neighbourhood plan. The correspondence is from residents, businesses and organizations both for and against the plan.

The fourth and final phase of the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan was presented to council on Jan. 30.

At that time, Mayor Ross Siemens described it as “a concept plan that will be discussing land use and density.”

The plan will be used by council in making decisions about future development in the McKee neighbourhood. The area of 2,080 acres (842 hectares) is known for its open space and trails, and is currently largely undeveloped.

The plan says “McKee Village” will be the “heart of the new neighbourhood,” with a mix of multi-family and commercial uses that include shops, restaurants, cafes and other services.

The plan also calls for creating a publicly accessible green network, which includes parks, open spaces, views and trails, while “maintaining environmental integrity.”

It does not allow for the type of development proposed for the Abbotsford Tech District (ADT), which has been in the planning stages for several years after their first proposal – We Town – was rejected by city council in late 2019.

The ADT is about eight per cent the size of We Town, and the developers say it could include a centre for innovation and food security; spaces for start-ups, entrepreneurs and post-secondary institutions; complementary commercial and professional services; thousands of new homes; and farm-to-table restaurants and coffee shops.

The letter from Renton states that Auguston Development has not been included in the consultation process for the neighbourhood plan.

“Auguston are the owners of 44 per cent of the land included in the McKee Peak Neighbourhood Plan (NP),” he wrote.

“Yet our intentions, interests and feedback have been willfully ignored and seemingly withheld from council throughout a planning process that has been Kafkaesque.

“As our lawyers recently informed the city, adoption of the NP as currently proposed would grossly impact Auguston and we would be left with no choice but to vigorously defend our interests.”

Renton said that, under the land designation proposed, there is the potential for Auguston to lose more than 60 per cent of already-zoned lands and “more than $500 million in value.”

Several of the other letters received by council were in support of the Tech District, including from the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, University of the Fraser Valley, and the BC Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, letters from residents opposed to the neighbourhood plan primarily express concerns about potential damage to wildlife and the ecosystem.

“This is an unusually environmentally sensitive area, home to the rare mountain beaver. I hope that the plan can be modified to include more robust protection for this and other species,” one letter stated.

Letters in favour of the plan say it will bring much-needed housing to the area, while enhancing outdoor recreation and creating 17 acres of private land into public parks.

The public hearing on Monday starts at 6 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. It will be live-streamed on the city website and can also be attended in person.

The neighbourhood plan is expected to come back before council on March 27 to be considered for final approval.



