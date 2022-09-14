A loaded shotgun and several knives were among the items seized by police on Sunday (Sept. 11) in Abbotsford from a prolific offender. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

‘Prolific offender’ in Abbotsford had knives and loaded shotgun, say police

Michael Derosier, 33, now faces 8 weapon and breach charges

A man whom police in Abbotsford describe as a prolific offender has been charged with having several weapons on him, including a loaded shotgun.

Const. Art Stele, a media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said patrol officers were conducting “proactive condition checks” on Sunday (Sept. 11) just before 10 p.m. when they saw a man known to them in the 32600 block of George Ferguson Way.

Stele said the man was in breach of his court-ordered conditions and was placed under arrest and searched. He said the search turned up a loaded shotgun, a replica firearm and several knives.

Michael Derosier, 33, has now been charged with eight offences, including five for weapons and three for breaching his conditions.

“The Abbotsford Police Department is committed to holding prolific offenders, who consistently demonstrate no regard for the impact their actions have on the public and the overall safety of our community, accountable,” Stele said.

According to the provincial court database, Derosier has several prior convictions for breaching his conditions, as well as for drug trafficking, driving while prohibited, fleeing from police and resisting a peace officer.

