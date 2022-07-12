A Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody after an altercation occurred July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody after an altercation occurred July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prince George cop shoots arrestee during altercation at detachment

Police watchdog investigating after man sustained serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody Monday (July 11).

RCMP took the man in Monday morning after he was reported stealing something near 15th Avenue and Victoria Street, according to initial information collected by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C (IIO).

Officers arrested the man and were preparing to put him in a cell when an altercation broke out and one cop shot the man, according to RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the IIO.

It’s now investigating to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the RCMP. The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ ALSO: Man in his 50s sent back to the U.S. Midwest after coming to meet girl at B.C. park

