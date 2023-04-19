Power pole knocked down, vehicle rolled over in collision in Agassiz

2-vehicle crash happened at Highway 9 and Haig Highway, north of Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge

Emergency crews were called to a rollover collision on Highway 9 and Haig Highway on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Adam Louis/ The Observer)

A two-vehicle, rollover collision had traffic slowed in Agassiz on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Highway 9 at Haig Highway, about two kilometres north of the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge around 10:20 a.m. on April 19.

According to firefighters on scene, two vehicles were involved and a pickup truck was on its roof. A power pole was knocked down as a result and live wires were exposed.

Additionally, the pickup truck carrying a tidy tank with diesel and there was a concern it might be leaking.

It is believed three people were involved in the collision, and all of them were out of the vehicles and walking around when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Traffic was backed up in both directions.

RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene, along with Emil Anderson Maintenance. An electric company was called to repair the power pole.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

