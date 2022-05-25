VIDEO: Shooting in Lower Mainland neighbourhood, burned out car discovered nearby

Police are on scene by Thomas Haney Secondary School in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on scene at a shooting along McDougal Street in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police have confirmed there was a shooting in Maple Ridge Wednesday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the scene on McDougal Street at 113B Avenue, close to Thomas Haney Secondary School, at about 5:30 a.m. on May 25 – after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived on scene they discovered one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Neighbours reported hearing shots at around the same time outside of a residence and saw a white Mazda leave the scene.

They also report seeing a victim walking about before an ambulance took that person to hospital.

Another neighbour said a video shows there may have been multiple vehicles involved and that they heard a total of five shots.

Police are also on scene of a burned out car discovered nearby along River Road.

The neighbourhood where the shooting took place is relatively new. Residents started moving into the new homes there in early 2020.

Irena Pochop with SD42 confirmed there were no hold and secures in place at any of the local schools this morning.

Members of the RCMP are currently canvassing door-to-door in the area.

Police say the victim is known to them and Ridge Meadows investigators are teamed up with the the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, CFSEU-BC, to investigate the shooting.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit are still in the evidence gathering stage of the investigation, however this incident does not appear to be random,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses to the shooting, or anyone with dash camera video or residential video surveillance.

Anyone further witnesses are being asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

READ MORE: Man dead in brazen shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday afternoon

ALSO: Police identify victim of Maple Ridge shooting

Maple RidgeShooting