Police watchdog recommends charges against Chilliwack RCMP officer who shot suspect

After tracking down an alleged domestic assault suspect in January of 2021, shots were fired

An RCMP officer may face charges following an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog into an incident that happened in January of 2021.

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending charges against an RCMP officer who shot a man while responding to a domestic incident.

The incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2021.

A male suspect left the scene of the domestic incident, and just before 9 a.m. police found his vehicle, parked close to the Vedder River, near the intersection of Lickman and Keith Wilson roads. Police approached the vehicle, and shots were fired.

The suspect, 41-year-old David Jordan Bardwell, was seriously injured and was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death. In this case, it was determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed offences in relation to the use of a firearm.

The IIO has forwarded a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

Bardwell recovered from his injuries and faces four charges related to the alleged domestic assault including two counts of uttering threats, and one count each of assault by choking and assault causing bodily harm.

