The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating a Jan. 6 arrest in Vancouver that left a suspect seriously injured. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating a Jan. 6 arrest in Vancouver that left a suspect seriously injured. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police watchdog investigating Vancouver arrest that left suspect seriously hurt

VPD says officers were investigating a vehicle that had been reported stolen

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a Vancouver arrest that sent a suspect to hospital with serious injuries last week.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says information the Vancouver Police Department has provided it suggests officers were looking into a vehicle that had been reported stolen last Friday (Jan. 6) when the arrest occurred.

VPD says officers spotted the vehicle around 5:40 p.m. in 3200-block of Riverwalk Avenue, along the Fraser River, and went to go check it out. The driver of the vehicle reportedly got out and tried to flee on foot.

The IIO hasn’t provided details but says an “interaction” then occurred with police, which left the driver with serious enough injuries that he had to be taken to hospital.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency. It looks into all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death, to determine if there are any allegations of wrongdoing.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.PoliceVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver shelter resident fatally stabbed, suspect remains at large
Next story
Columbia Valley residents say waste materials sit uncovered on neighbour’s property

Just Posted

Vincent Desharnais has been a top pairing defender with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors and now gets his NHL shot with the Edmonton Oilers. (Edmonton Oilers Twitter)
Chilliwack Chiefs alum Vincent Desharnais set for National Hockey League debut

Maddy Gobeil has emerged as a top player in Canada West this season. The UFV Cascades point guard has helped lead her team to an 8-2 record. (Tanner Geringer photo)
Gobeil, UFV Cascades ready for challenge of second half schedule

This carved figure was returned to kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation on Jan. 9, 2023. It was stolen on Oct. 12, 2022 from Coquitlam and found in a basement suite in Chilliwack on Dec. 28, 2022. (RCMP)
Carved figure stolen from Kwikwetlem First Nation found in Chilliwack basement suite

A picture taken by a Ministry of Environment environmental protection officer shows ‘foreign matter’ in a pile of material sitting on the property at Iverson Road. (MOE photo)
Columbia Valley residents say waste materials sit uncovered on neighbour’s property