Police surround Abbotsford townhouse after wanted man refuses to leave

Members of the Integrated Emergency Response Team are among the police on scene Wednesday afternoon (March 22) at a townhouse complex in Abbotsford to arrest a man with warrants. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A large police presence, including members of the Integrated Emergency Response Team, is on scene at an Abbotsford town house complex Wednesday afternoon (March 22) for the arrest of a man with warrants.

Police arrived at about 1 p.m. at the Meadowood townhouse and apartment complex at 3044 Clearbrook Rd. But the wanted man refused to come out.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said there is no risk to the public.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.



