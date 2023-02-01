Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Abbotsford gas station

Incident took place Tuesday night in 3200 block of Mt. Lehman Road

Police are working to identify the suspect involved in an armed robbery of a gas station in Abbotsford on Tuesday evening (Jan. 31).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called at 8:47 p.m. to the incident in the 3200 block of Mt. Lehman Road.

Walker said a man entered the store, displayed a gun, and ran off after obtaining cash and merchandise.

“Although extremely shaken, the store clerk was not injured,” Walker said.

He said major crime detectives are now working to develop a suspect description from video in the area.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and daschcam footage from the area between 7 and 9 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

