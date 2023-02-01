File photo by Dale Klippenstein

File photo by Dale Klippenstein

Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Abbotsford gas station

Incident took place Tuesday night in 3200 block of Mt. Lehman Road

Police are working to identify the suspect involved in an armed robbery of a gas station in Abbotsford on Tuesday evening (Jan. 31).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called at 8:47 p.m. to the incident in the 3200 block of Mt. Lehman Road.

Walker said a man entered the store, displayed a gun, and ran off after obtaining cash and merchandise.

“Although extremely shaken, the store clerk was not injured,” Walker said.

He said major crime detectives are now working to develop a suspect description from video in the area.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and daschcam footage from the area between 7 and 9 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

ALSO SEE: Man charged with Grand Forks bank robbery arrested in Abbotsford


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Armed robberyBreaking NewsCrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Manslaughter charges laid against 2 Prince George RCMP officers in death of Indigenous man
Next story
Alberta’s former top doctor joins Dr. Bonnie Henry’s office in B.C.

Just Posted

Cascade Skyline Gondola Project reps hope to have tenure approval in the first half of 2023. (Cascade Skyline Gondola Project)
B.C.’s motorized off-road groups pledge to resolve concerns, misconceptions about gondola proposal

Album covers for ‘Interior’ (left) by Teen Daze and ‘Gonzo’ by Boslen. Teen Daze is up for Electronic Album of the Year for ‘Interior’ released in late 2021 and Boslen has been nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year for ‘Gonzo’ which was released in 2022. (teendaze.bandcamp.com; facebook.com/boslenofficial)
2 Chilliwack solo artists nominated for Juno Awards

Dave Selvitella, owner of Dave’s Roadhouse Music. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Dave’s Roadhouse Music closed up shop in Chilliwack at the end of January

Diverse Properties in partnership with SmartCentres, is proposing a trio of 6-storey apartment buildings on the Chilliwack Mall site, to bring 200 new homes to the area. (Diverse Properties)
Development permits for 6-storey apartment buildings on Chilliwack Mall site approved by council