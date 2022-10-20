Police seek public’s help in locating missing Abbotsford man, Andrew Fontaine

Andrew Fontaine’s disappearance is out of character according to family members

Abbotsford’s Andrew Fontaine, 20, was last seen on Oct. 9 and is considered missing. (Abbotsford Police handout)

The Abbotsford Police Department is looking to the public for help locating 20-year old Andrew Fontaine.

Fontaine’s disappearance is entirely out of character, they said in a press release Thursday, and so his loved ones are very concerned.

He was last seen in central Abbotsford on Oct. 9. He is caucasian, 5’11”, 180 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

AbbyPD General Investigative Section is investigation his whererabouts, and they ask that Fontaine, or anyone with information about him contact the Abbotsford Police Department at

604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

