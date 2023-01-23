Police were on the scene Saturday night (Jan. 21) where four men were shot in a gravel strip near King Traditional Elementary in the area of King and Bradner roads. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police were on the scene Saturday night (Jan. 21) where four men were shot in a gravel strip near King Traditional Elementary in the area of King and Bradner roads. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police say two weekend shootings in Abbotsford are not connected

Four men injured on Saturday night, another victim on Sunday evening

Police are executing a search warrant Monday morning (Jan. 23) at a home in west Abbotsford that is believed to be connected to a shooting on Sunday night.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said investigators are at a home directly west of the former Hamilton Farms produce market at the corner of Lefeuvre Road and Fraser Highway.

The APD reported on Sunday night (Jan. 22) that a man in his 20s had been shot and had sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police were called at 6:30 p.m. to the 27800 block of Pullman Avenue, near the Aldergrove border and not far from the home on Fraser Highway.

Walker said police believe the incident began at the home on Fraser Highway, and the victim ended up on Pullman Avenue.

RELATED: Abbotsford records second targeted shooting in less than 24 hours

He said investigators are still determining all the circumstances, including exactly where the shooting occurred and what preceded it.

Walker said social media reports that a homeowner shot a supposed break-and-enter thief have not been verified.

“It’s too early to say that’s what happened,” he said.

Walker said the incident is not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict nor is it connected to a shooting that took place Saturday night.

In that incident, four men in their 20s were injured in the 28700 block of King Road at around 7:40 p.m.

Walker said the four men had been gathered in a gravel strip in the vicinity of King and Bradner roads near King Traditional Elementary, when an individual or a group pulled up in a vehicle.

RELATED: Four men injured in targeted shooting in Abbotsford, police say

Walker said an altercation arose, shots were fired and the vehicle sped off. The four men all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Walker said police are still trying to determine all the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and they cannot yet confirm whether the incident is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Investigators are continuing to seek witnesses and dashcam footage related to both incidents. Those who can help are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsPoliceShooting

 

Evidence markers dot the road following a shooting Saturday night (Jan. 21) that injured four men. The incident occurred in the area of King and Bradner roads in west Abbotsford. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Evidence markers dot the road following a shooting Saturday night (Jan. 21) that injured four men. The incident occurred in the area of King and Bradner roads in west Abbotsford. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police were on the scene Saturday night (Jan. 21) where four men were shot in a gravel strip near King Traditional Elementary in the area of King and Bradner roads. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police were on the scene Saturday night (Jan. 21) where four men were shot in a gravel strip near King Traditional Elementary in the area of King and Bradner roads. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian struck on CN train tracks in Chilliwack at Lickman Road
Next story
Surrey woman sentenced for 197 km/h impaired-driving crash in Abbotsford

Just Posted

UFV’s Julia Tuchscherer collected the first-ever triple-double in Cascades women’s basketball history on Friday (Jan. 20). (Jordie Arthur/UFV Athletics)
Chilliwack’s Tuchscherer achieves first triple-double in program history, UFV sweeps TRU

Performer Blake Elliott presented a cheque for $10,000 from the ‘mister Blake foundation’ to Refresh Mobile Shower Ministry’s Bill Keyes in Abbotsford on Jan. 19. The ministry provides showers in a mobile unit to the unhoused, in partnership with other service providers in Abbotsford and Maple Ridge. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Mobile shower ministry gets big boost to continue work in Abbotsford and Maple Ridge

Investigators on the Lickman Road tracks near Progress Way in Chilliwack after pedestrian struck by CN train Jan. 23, 2023 after 8 a.m. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Pedestrian struck on CN train tracks in Chilliwack at Lickman Road

Homeless camp on fire beside the Vedder River. (Streams Foundation photo)
Homeless camp torched overnight under the Vedder River bridge near Chilliwack