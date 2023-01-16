Police say Abbotsford business owner not helping with fatal hit-and-run investigation

Investigators seek more information in collision that killed Marc Ellis on Dec. 11

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says the owner of a truck that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 11 is not co-operating with investigators.

APD media officer Sgt. Paul Walker said investigators are now seeking more information in the collision that killed Marc Ellis, 38.

The crash took place just after midnight in the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road (north of Fraser Highway) after Ellis had pulled over his vehicle and was trying to capture a dog that was loose in the road.

Ellis was hit by a 2019 red Dodge Ram pickup, and died on the scene. Police located the pickup crashed a short distance away, but no occupants could be located.

Video footage released Monday (Jan. 16) by police shows two people running from the scene, but the footage is in the dark and from a distance and the figures are not easily identifiable.

Walker said detectives determined the truck was registered to an Abbotsford business, but the owner has not co-operated with police.

He said investigators believe that the driver and passenger of the truck had attended a party in the area before the collision.

Walker said police are appealing to anyone who was at the party to come forward and speak to them.

“We know people have vital information who were present at this party that will assist in advancing this investigation and bring the driver responsible for Marc’s death before the courts,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.



