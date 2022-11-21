Police investigating indecent act near North Delta high school

Witness reports seeing a man masturbating in the woods behind Burnsview Secondary on Nov. 18

Police are investigating a report of a man committing an indecent act near Burnsview Secondary School in North Delta Friday morning (Nov. 18).

According to a DPD press release, a witness observed a man masturbating in the wooded area behind the school at about 11:37 a.m. Police say the man ran away after being seen.

The suspect is described as South Asian or dark-skinned, 25 to 30 years old, standing between 5’ 8” and 6’ tall with a short beard, large nose and large lips. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, red t-shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a black toque with a brown bobble on top, and had AirPods in his ears.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of Burnsview Secondary on Nov. 18 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. and who may have seen this man, or who may have dash camera or home security footage recorded in the same area, to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and reference file number 2022-26112.

A similar incident was reported in the same area in January of this year.

According to a DPD release issued at the time, police were notified after a youth saw man who appeared to be masturbating on a path north of Burnsview near the end of 77th Avenue at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The man was described as South Asian, 20 to 30 years old, standing 6’ tall and with broad shoulders. He was wearing a sky blue toque with a gray zip-up hoodie, a black windbreaker and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Police searching for witnesses, video after indecent act in North Delta (Jan. 21, 2022)

Police say they cannot confirm whether the two incidents are connected, but say the possibility is being considered and evidence from both files is being compared.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaNorth DeltaPolice