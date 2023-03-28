Burnaby RCMP are investigating after someone vandalized a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University. (Black Press Media file photo)

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after someone vandalized a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police investigating beheading of Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University

Burnaby RCMP say power tool was likely used to remove head of bronze statue

Burnaby RCMP say a power tool was likely used to behead a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University earlier this week.

Someone first reported the vandalism to the detachment on Monday evening (March 27) around 8:30 p.m.

RCMP say they’re still in the early stages of their investigation and don’t yet know when the head of the statue was removed, but that a power tool was likely necessary to slice through the bronze.

On Twitter, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver condemned the vandalism, calling it a “heinous crime.”

“The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly,” it said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-646-9999.

READ ALSO: Movie-goers at B.C. theatre pepper-sprayed, with kids in crowd

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeSFU

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack RCMP officer injured after man allegedly hits cruiser during a wellness check

Just Posted

The UFV Cascades women’s basketball program has signed Kamloops product Kalie Saari. (UFV Athletics photo)
UFV Cascades sign Kamloops product Kalie Saari

The business complex at McCallum Road and Rainbow Avenue in Abbotsford where Dane Nikolas Lee Miller allegedly crashed his vehicle after fleeing from Chilliwack RCMP at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 28, 2023. (Vikki Hopes/ Abbotsford News)
Chilliwack RCMP officer injured after man allegedly hits cruiser during a wellness check

Heat pumps help keep the home warm in the winter, cool in summer. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Chilliwack answers B.C. call for more incentives for energy-switching with top-up rebates

The start of the 2022 Around the Lake Give ‘ R Take Trail race at Main Beach, Cultus Lake. At front (#206) is the eventual first-place finisher David Bandiera of Vancouver. (Photo submitted by Dave Stephen)
Cultus Lake trail race society donates $11,000 to Chilliwack organizations and students