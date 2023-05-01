Police investigate shooting, stabbing in Surrey Sunday night

They happened within three blocks of one another, and two hours apart. Police do not believe they were connected

Police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing in Whalley Sunday night that happened within three blocks and two hours apart.

Investigators do not believe they were connected.

A man was shot at about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 10700-block of City Parkway in Whalley. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A man was stabbed near the District 1 police station, in the area of 108 Avenue and King George Boulevard, at about 6 p.m. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two hours later, a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in the 10700-block of City Parkway.

More to come…

ShootingstabbingSurrey

