Stolen vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford leads to arrests

A police incident involving a stolen vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning (March 19) led to two exit closures and a pair of arrests.
Both the McCallum and Clearbrook exits were closed for approximately two hours before reopening later in the morning.
According to the Abbotsford Police Department, patrol officers observed a stolen vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 1 overnight.
A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle and a twenty-nine-year-old driver and a thirty-eight-year-old passenger were taken into police custody.
The APD says say both are prolific offenders known to police and charges are pending approval by Crown counsel.
A prolific offender was arrested this morning while trying to flee from this stolen vehicle. Numerous charges recommended. Great work by @AbbyPoliceDept #PatrolShift2 #IPDS 🐕 pic.twitter.com/9vPpyT3vjA
— S/Sgt. Chris Nightingale (@SSgtNightingale) March 19, 2023
@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
