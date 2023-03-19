A police incident closed off two exits on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning. Th Abbotsford Police Department says a pair of prolific offenders were taken into police custody while fleeing in a stolen vehicle. /Twitter Photo

A police incident closed off two exits on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning. Th Abbotsford Police Department says a pair of prolific offenders were taken into police custody while fleeing in a stolen vehicle. /Twitter Photo

Stolen vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford leads to arrests

A police incident on Sunday morning closed the McCallum and Clearbrook exits in Abbotsford

A police incident involving a stolen vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning (March 19) led to two exit closures and a pair of arrests.

Both the McCallum and Clearbrook exits were closed for approximately two hours before reopening later in the morning.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, patrol officers observed a stolen vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 1 overnight.

A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle and a twenty-nine-year-old driver and a thirty-eight-year-old passenger were taken into police custody.

The APD says say both are prolific offenders known to police and charges are pending approval by Crown counsel.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon champions Indigenous diplomacy, seeks new ties abroad

Just Posted

A police incident closed off two exits on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning. Th Abbotsford Police Department says a pair of prolific offenders were taken into police custody while fleeing in a stolen vehicle. /Twitter Photo
Stolen vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford leads to arrests

Kristen Glass (left) environmental education co-ordinator at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve and Camille Coray, executive director, are excited to welcome folks to the Family Nature Festival, a free, two-day, all-ages event at the heron reserve March 31 and April 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Free, 2-day nature festival at blue heron reserve will cap off spring break in Chilliwack

VIMFF - Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 1. (Photo by Casey Dubois)
Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Adam Degenstein turns his horses around while competing in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Farmers prepare to break ground at 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match

Pop-up banner image