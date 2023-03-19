Stolen vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford leads to arrests

A police incident on Sunday morning closed the McCallum and Clearbrook exits in Abbotsford

A police incident closed off two exits on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning. Th Abbotsford Police Department says a pair of prolific offenders were taken into police custody while fleeing in a stolen vehicle. /Twitter Photo

A police incident involving a stolen vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning (March 19) led to two exit closures and a pair of arrests.

Both the McCallum and Clearbrook exits were closed for approximately two hours before reopening later in the morning.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, patrol officers observed a stolen vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 1 overnight.

A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle and a twenty-nine-year-old driver and a thirty-eight-year-old passenger were taken into police custody.

The APD says say both are prolific offenders known to police and charges are pending approval by Crown counsel.

A prolific offender was arrested this morning while trying to flee from this stolen vehicle. Numerous charges recommended. Great work by @AbbyPoliceDept #PatrolShift2 #IPDS 🐕 pic.twitter.com/9vPpyT3vjA — S/Sgt. Chris Nightingale (@SSgtNightingale) March 19, 2023

