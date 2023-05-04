Police ID man shot dead in Surrey Tuesday

Homicide investigators have identified the man who was shot dead in a strip mall parking lot in Guildford on Tuesday May 2 as Jayden Prasad, 20, of Surrey.
He is the city’s sixth homicide victim so far this year.
Surrey Mounties were called at 8 p.m. to the shooting, in a parking lot in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue, and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
“Both victims were transported to hospital, one, a 20-year-old male from Surrey, has since succumbed to his injuries while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries who was transferred to hospital and later released,” Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said Thursday.
Dhesi said Prasad was “known to police” and IHIT believes this was a targeted incident “with ties to the BC Gang Conflict.
“A possible suspect vehicle was located a short time later in Langley, with indications that an attempt was made to light it on fire. We are releasing Mr. Prasad’s identification in an effort to build a time line of his activities leading up to the homicide,” Dhesi said. “Once again, we are seeing a complete disrth Police ask anyone with dashcam video or CCTV in the area of 148 Street and 108 Avenue in Surrey on May 2 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., and 200 Street and 36 Avenue in Langley between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
